Police seek suspect who opened fire inside TN Walmart

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV/CNN WIRE/WBTW) – Memphis police are searching for the suspect who opened fire inside the Hickory Hill Walmart Tuesday evening.

At one point, authorities detained, and eventually released, a man who was not involved with the incident.

“He is described as a man in his early 40’s average build wearing a brown jacket balding on top with long dread braids in the back,” said Louis Brownlee, with the Memphis Police Department.

A man, who understandably did not want to give me his name, fit that description…balding with long dreads and found himself surrounded by Memphis police officers at an extended stay hotel on American Way.

“They just told me to come get out of my truck and they pat me down and put me in the back seat,” said the man.

The man said he was at the extended stay to pick up a friend.

Police asked for a photo of the suspect and realized they had the wrong man.

A surveillance photo of the suspect in the Walmart shooting shows he’s not the man in the truck.

There is also surveillance video showing shots being fired inside the Hickory Hill Walmart Tuesday night after an argument near the check cashing customer service area.

Police showed up in force in response to what appeared to be an active shooter.

In an unusual development a victim, Vincent Hubbard, who was shot in the leg, was arrested.

Police say he gave false information about where he was shot.

Police say he told them it happened at a market, but, it actually happened at the Hickory Hill Walmart.

As for the mistaken identity man, he says he has no hard feelings.

“It’s just irritating.”

The suspect in the Walmart shooting took off on foot.

