Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Dorian expected to strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean; Watching other disturbance

Police seize 10 guns, 3 of them stolen, drugs from Conway home

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police seized 10 guns and drugs from a home on Kitty Lane in Conway. Three of the guns were stolen.

Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice and Street Crimes units searched the home on Thursday as part of a drug investigation.

Leon Darnell Womack, 35, of Conway, is charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, trafficking heroin, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of a stolen pistol (3 counts).

Leon Darnell Womack

The following items were seized:

– Heroin – 9.7 grams

– Methamphetamine – 3.6 grams 

– Cocaine – 0.9 grams 

– Firearms (10 firearms, three of which were reported stolen) 

Womack was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $34,500 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: