Police seize 10 guns, 3 of them stolen, drugs from Conway home

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police seized 10 guns and drugs from a home on Kitty Lane in Conway. Three of the guns were stolen.

Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice and Street Crimes units searched the home on Thursday as part of a drug investigation.

Leon Darnell Womack, 35, of Conway, is charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, trafficking heroin, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of a stolen pistol (3 counts).

Leon Darnell Womack

The following items were seized:

– Heroin – 9.7 grams

– Methamphetamine – 3.6 grams

– Cocaine – 0.9 grams

– Firearms (10 firearms, three of which were reported stolen)

Womack was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $34,500 bond.