Police: Woman told kids to take seat belts off before crashing car with kids inside, said the devil can’t hurt them

OCALA, FL (CNN/WBTW) – Florida police say a mother told her four kids to take off their seatbelts right before crashing their minivan into a tree.

Ocala police say Calicia Williams crashed on purpose.

They say she told them her husband put a hex on her that caused the crash.

Witnesses also told police she was saying the devil can’t hurt them, and only Jesus can cure them.

  • Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue via CNN
  • Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue via CNN

All five people in the van were taken to area hospitals.

The four children range in age from seven to 13 years old. They area all in stable condition.

Williams has been arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder.

