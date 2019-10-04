OCALA, FL (CNN/WBTW) – Florida police say a mother told her four kids to take off their seatbelts right before crashing their minivan into a tree.
Ocala police say Calicia Williams crashed on purpose.
They say she told them her husband put a hex on her that caused the crash.
Witnesses also told police she was saying the devil can’t hurt them, and only Jesus can cure them.
All five people in the van were taken to area hospitals.
The four children range in age from seven to 13 years old. They area all in stable condition.
Williams has been arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police: Woman told kids to take seat belts off before crashing car with kids inside, said the devil can’t hurt them
- FL Vietnam veteran, who lost his legs after being crashed into, learning to walk again
- Woman wanted for homicide by child abuse booked in Georgetown Co. Detention Center
- Warrant: 7-year-old boy found dead in NC home was covered ‘head to toe in bruises’
- HAPPENING TOMORROW: Annual Fall Festival to celebrate one year after Florence with Conway Strong Day