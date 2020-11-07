Rapper King Von killed in shooting outside of Atlanta hookah lounge, GBI investigating

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed three people, including rapper King Von.

The GBI says that preliminary investigation shows that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge at 255 Trinity Avenue. When they got there, two men approached the group in the parking lot. The two groups started arguing, then gunfire broke out.

Atlanta Police Department officers, one off-duty and one on-duty, responded and fired shots.

During the incident, six men were shot. Bennett and two other men died of their injuries and three were taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI is still investigating. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

