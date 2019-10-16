Robeson Co. deputies respond to double murder

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies responded to a double murder on Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. to Marigold Lane for a double murder, according to Major Damien McLean, with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

