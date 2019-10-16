ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies responded to a double murder on Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. to Marigold Lane for a double murder, according to Major Damien McLean, with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story.
Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Robeson Co. deputies respond to double murder
- Crews in Myrtle Beach work to update sidewalks and crosswalks for better handicap accessibility
- ‘I’m a prophet, not a serial killer’: Multi-state murder suspect from SC arrested in FL, claims he’s killed up to 8 people
- Periods of Heavy Rain to Start your Wednesday
- UPDATE: Florence County man previously reported missing found