Robeson Co. man charged with murder in robbery, shooting death of another man

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A Robeson County man has been charged with murder in connection with the robbery and shooting death of another man.

Michael Lane Breeden, 50, of Lumberton, was charged on Friday with first degree murder, first degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Robeson Co. Sheriff’s Office. These charges are in connection with the death of Richard Gilchrist, 54, of St. Pauls.

Michael Lane Breeden (courtesy- Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

Breeden remains in the Robeson County Detention Center. Bond was set at $125,000 secured for the robbery and burglary charges and no bond has been set on the murder charge.

On December 25, Robeson Co. deputies responded to the 500 block of Avery Rd. in St. Pauls for a robbery and person shot, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arriving, deputies found Gilchrist with a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Gilchrist died from his injuries on Jan. 3.

The sheriff’s office says Breeden was already in the detention center after a search warrant was carried out at his home on Jan. 7. During this search, a firearm was seized and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and granted at $100,000 secured bond.

“This case is an example of law enforcement agencies from all levels working together for the common good. These senseless cowardly acts carried out by repeat criminally convicted felons cannot and will not be tolerated,” said Robeson Co. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. While this was a tragic incident, I am pleased with our investigators taking their time to secure the much needed evidence to bring forth charges and to bring closure to a grieving family.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.