Robeson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man on sex crime, kidnapping charges

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man on sex crime and kidnapping charges.

Abe McMillan, 54, of Red Springs, is wanted by the sheriff’s office for first degree forcible sex offense, first degree kidnapping and crime against nature, the sheriff’s office says.

Abe McMillan (courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Anyone with information about McMillan’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

