Robeson County deputies arrest 16-, 19-year-olds in deadly August shooting; one still wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting in August on N. Alford Road in St. Pauls, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fredrick D. Hall, 19, and a 16-year-old were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into an occupied/moving vehicle, according to deputies.

Gary Alford, 19, of Lumber Bridge, is also charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into an occupied/moving vehicle. Alford is still wanted by deputies.

Hall was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center without bond on the first-degree murder charge and a $500,000 bond on the remaining charges, according to deputies. The juvenile is held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies were called at about 11:39 p.m. Aug. 26 to the 800 block of N. Alford Road, where they found Demarko Locklear, 20, of St. Pauls, with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to New Hanover Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information about the case or the wherabouts of Alford is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.