Robeson County deputies arrest 2nd man wanted for murder after man found dead in car

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies on Friday arrested a man who was wanted for murder after a man was found shot to death in a car Dec. 10 in the Lumberton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyaun Stackhouse, 21, of Lumberton, was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. The charges stem from the death of Frankie D. Scott, 43, of Lumberton, according to deputies. Stackhouse is the second person charged in the case.

Zion Britt, 22, of Lumberton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. Both suspects are also charged with unrelated felony offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Scott was found dead from a gunshot wound after Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded about 3 a.m. to an area in the 100 block of Suggs Road in Lumberton to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday issued Facebook post saying the two men were wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges but did not indicate that they were suspects in Scott’s death.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, the Lumberton Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.