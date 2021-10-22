Robeson County deputies arrest man allegedly found with drugs in his car

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested a man Wednesday after receiving complaints of people selling drugs out of cars in the area of Deep Branch Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Deep Branch Road in Pembroke and stopped a vehicle on Porcelain Drive after a short pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the stop, deputies found cocaine, prescription medication, marijuana, a gun and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeremy C. Scott, 20, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed to light or siren, possession of a concealed weapon, and numerous other drug-related charges.

Scott is held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $621,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the case or other drug activity should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.