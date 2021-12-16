Robeson County deputies make another arrest after 9-year-old, mother shot in September

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies made another arrest after a 9-year-old and her mother were shot in September, according to Maj. Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven C. Jacobs, 45, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and felony conspiracy, according to McLean.

A woman and her 9-year-old daughter were shot Sept. 11 while riding in their vehicle on Moss Neck Road in Pembroke. Two other family members also were in the vehicle.

Four other people were previously arrested in the case, including Christian Locklear, 21, of Pembroke, a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old.