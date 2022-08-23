ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for a Lumberton shooting in August.

Terrell Mitchell is a 34-year-old man who is wanted for a shooting that happened in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton on August 3, according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchell is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910)-671-3170 or (910)-671-3100.