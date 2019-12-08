Robeson County deputies seize guns, heroin and cocaine in Lumberton area drug bust

LUMBERTON AREA (WBTW) – Deputies have charged two people after a traffic stop in the Saddletree Community of Lumberton Saturday.

Antreal Henderson

Corionta Cooper

At 12:23 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 301 North, after the vehicle failed to stop at an intersection. The driver fled from the traffic stop.

During the pursuit, firearms, heroin and cocaine were thrown from the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle at the intersection of W. Powersville Road and Barker Ten Mile Road.

Antreal M. Henderson, 24, of Lumberton was taken into custody by the deputies. Corionta Cooper, 24, of Red Springs was the passenger in the vehicle, and is not in custody.

Information from the pursuit led to a search warrant being executed at a home on Von Dr. in the Saddletree Community of Lumberton.

Additional heroin, cocaine, marijuana and guns were found and seized during the search.

Henderson is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to traffic heroin, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon, fleeing to elude arrest, trafficking cocaine, two counts of maintaining a drug vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Henderson is being held in the

Robeson County Detention Center with a $2.5 million secured bond.

Cooper is also charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine and conspiracy to traffic heroin.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said “We are aggressively seeking out heroin dealers in our county as we have recently experienced a high number of overdose deaths. Anyone selling poison such as this and killing our citizens will be held accountable.”

Anyone with additional information about whereabouts of Cooper is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100. Any information regarding weapon violations and drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.



Count on News13 for updates.