Robeson County man accused of pointing gun at grandma, 4 kids turns himself in

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man accused of pointing a gun at a grandma and four kids has turned himself in, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

According to the St. Pauls Police Department, Ron Morrison, 26, apparently believed someone else was driving the car when he blocked it on Chapel Street, got out of his car and pointed the rifle at the grandmother and the kids, who were between 1 and 9 years old. The incident happened on Aug. 13.

Warrants were issued for five counts of assault by pointing a gun, four counts of assault on a child under the age of 12, armed terror to the public, and careless and reckless driving, police said.

Morrison is held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.