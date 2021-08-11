Robeson County man charged with allegedly murdering his wife

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was arrested Tuesday charged with allegedly murdering his wife, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Austin, 65, of Lumberton, was charged with first-degree murder, according to deputies.

Deputies were called Aug. 3 to a home on Carthage Road after neighbors requested a well-being check. When officials arrived, David Austin’s 67-year-old wife, Lynda Austin, was found dead.

Lynda Austin died from a gunshot wound, according to deputies.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesonco.org.