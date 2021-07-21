Robeson County murder suspect out on bond arrested on weapon, drug charges

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County murder suspect was arrested on weapon and drug charges after violating his release conditions, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

Daquan McNair, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested July 10 for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana, according to police. He was also charged with violating his release conditions from when he was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in 2019.

Police also released a photo of the weapon he was carrying.

Courtesy: St. Pauls Police Department/Facebook

McNair is held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond, according to police.