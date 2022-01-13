Robeson County pharmacy operator pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County pharmacy operator pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

While employed at Townsend’s Pharmacy in Red Springs between 2006 and 2017, Melisha Oxendine West, of Pembroke, was accused of conspiring with the owner and other to fraudulently bill claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurers, according to the release.

West fraudulently reauthorized previously existing prescriptions from licensed providers and billed benefit programs as if the drugs were dispensed, according to the release.

West faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to double as much as the “gross gain or loss from the offense,” according to the release. She will be sentenced after 90 days.