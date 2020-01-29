Robeson County sex offender wanted for failure to report new address, other warrants, deputies say

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies say a sex offender is wanted for failing to report a new address and other warrants.

Michael D. Oxendine, 34, of Fairmont, is wanted by deputies on charges of failure to report new address-sex offender, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, according to the Robeson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Oxendine is also wanted on outstanding failure to appear warrants on charges of:

sex offender at/near child premises

first degree kidnapping

battery of an unborn child

common law robbery

breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

misdemeanor larceny

larceny after breaking and entering

first degree burglary

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

communicating threats

Anyone with information about Oxendine’s location is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

