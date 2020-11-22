Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies charge man with trafficking cocaine, among other charges Saturday

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team conducted a traffic stop leading to the arrest of a Shannon man on Saturday.

According to the report, Darrell Dennard, 40, of Shannon was charge with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Lumberton.

Dennard was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $300,000 secured bond, according to the report.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding weapons violations and drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

Count on New13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: