Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: NC man commits suicide after leaving 2 dead and 1 injured

ORRUM, NC (WBTW) — A North Carolina man kills two and attempts to kill a third before turning the gun on himself, according to the report.

On June 27, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an Orrum residence for a subject shot. Upon arrival, the victim, David Rouse, 48, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said. Rouse informed deputies that Robert “Sonny” Moore, 77, of Orrum had shot him, according to the report.

Rouse was transported to a local medical facility and is expected to live.

After conducting several interviews, deputies obtained warrants for Moore for the offenses of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon wit the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

As investigators were attempting to apprehend Moore, Robeson County Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to two deceased females found on White Oak Island Private Cemetery and Wildlife in Orrum. Upon arrival, Laura Speights, 63, of Orrum and Anna Faulk, 46, of Fairmont were found deceased from gunshot wounds, deputies said.

Deputies then found Moore deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when searching Moore’s property, according to the report.

Moore owned White Oak Island Private Cemetery and Wildlife. The location is used as a gathering place by individuals in the community. On Saturday, June 27, Moore, Speights, Faulk, and others were at the location for a fish fry, according to the report.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions are conducting the investigation. RCSO SWAT assisted with the investigation. It is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671- 3100.