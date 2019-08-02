Rowland man arrested on drug charges following search

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – On Thursday Robeson County Deputies and SWAT team searched a home where they found drugs and guns.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators and SWAT members searched a home at 1056 Henry Berry Road in Rowland. There they found cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and four firearms.

Deputies arrested Michael Anthony Locklear of Rowland following the search. Locklear is charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of ½ or less of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Locklear was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center where he was issued a $500,000 secured bond.