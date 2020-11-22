S.C. death row inmate declines to choose execution method

FILE – This undated file photo provided on July 11, 2019, by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. The state Supreme Court has scheduled an execution date of Dec. 4, 2020 for Richard Bernard Moore, who was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg, S.C. Moore has spent the past 19 years on death row. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has declined to select how he should be executed, furthering a potential showdown over the state’s use of lethal injection.

An attorney for inmate Richard Bernard Moore tells The Herald-Journal on Friday that Moore declined to choose between lethal injection and the electric chair by the Friday deadline. That means the method of the scheduled Dec. 4 execution defaults to lethal injection under state law.

But corrections officials say they don’t have any lethal injection drugs to carry out the execution.

The 55-year-old Moore has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg.

