SC corrections officer arrested for assaulting coworker

BISHOPVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A former corrections officer is now facing a charge after allegedly assaulting a coworker.

According to a press release from the SC Department of Correction, Marilyn Ann Williams of Florence has been arrested, charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Williams is a former lieutenant at Lee Correctional. The charge comes after an incident at the prison between Williams and a coworker on June 27.

Williams allegedly pushed and threw the coworker to the ground. According to the arrest warrant the incident was caught on camera.