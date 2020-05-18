SC mother charged with attempted murder, arson after allegedly setting car on fire with baby inside

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina woman is charged with attempted murder and arson after allegedly setting a car on fire with her baby inside.

Caylin Allise Watson, 23, of Elgin, is charged with attempted murder, arson-first degree, arson-third degree and abuse/infliction of great bodily injury upon a child, according to the City of Columbia Police Department.

Watson is accused of setting her car on fire with her 14-month-old child inside while parked near mile marker one on Interstate 126 westbound around 1:30 p.m. on May 17.

Police say the child suffered “severe burns all over his body and is in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.”

Police added that four bystanders, who were all traveling in the same direction on the interstate, saw the car on fire and stopped to help the child or by calling 911.

“Moments after the heroic efforts, CPD officers arrived on scene and the Columbia Fire Department (CFD) extinguished the flames. The suspect was immediately detained after evidence suggested that the fire may have been intentionally set,” Columbia police also said. “The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted CPD with processing the crime scene, including taking photographs and collecting evidence.”

Watson was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before being transported to jail. She remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

No booking photo was available for Watson as of 12:45 p.m. Monday.

LATEST HEADLINES: