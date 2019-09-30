SC troopers look for driver who struck and killed biker, fled

Crime
Posted:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they’re looking for the driver of a vehicle who fatally crashed into a motorcyclist and fled from the scene.

News outlets report Jeffrey Jay Wurtz died Saturday night from injuries sustained in the hit-and-run crash. He was 44 years old.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell says Wurtz was struck by another vehicle heading in the same direction on Interstate 20.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Wurtz wasn’t wearing a helmet and laid his motorcycle down prior to being struck by the vehicle. Fisher says the driver who hit Wurtz didn’t stop after the crash.

Highway Patrol is asking for help in identifying the driver that struck Wurtz.

The investigation is ongoing.

