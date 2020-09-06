Scotland County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of 3-month-old-child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPMT) — A Pennsylvania man convicted in June of being the leader of a human trafficking operation was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed announced Friday.

Miguel Scott Arnold, 33, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin, Freed said.