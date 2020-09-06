Scotland County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of 3-month-old-child

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child on Saturday afternoon.
Deputies responded to Hillcreek Road, North of Laurinburg, around 3:30 p.m., according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.
The Sheriff says that further information will be released after the autopsy from the state medical examiner.
Count on News13 for updates.
