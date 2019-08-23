Search of Conway area home leads to drug arrest

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A search of a Conway area home has led to a man being arrested on drug charges.

According to the Horry County Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a home on Causey Road following a drug investigation. Officers found over 15 grams of crack cocaine, over 30 grams of cocaine, 2 handguns and over $4,000.

Garren Robert Glover has been arrested following the search. Police say he is charged with trafficking cocaine base, 10 grams or more; trafficking cocaine, 26 grams or more; and, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.