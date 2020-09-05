Serial killer podcast leads to bones found in Illinois; Ex truck-driver admits to murder

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities found bones along May Road just outside of an old truck wash after a serial killer podcast revealed information about a murder that took place nearby.

On Tuesday, August 26, Florida profiler Phil Chalmers released an episode of his podcast “Where the Bodies are Buried,” in which he interviewed 61-year-old convicted serial killer Dellmus Colvin. In the interview, Colvin revealed he met a woman at a truck stop in LaSalle whom he murdered and left naked in a wooded area behind an old truck wash.

“I remember dirty sweat pants, a dingy t-shirt, and dingy shoes. The t-shirt had a picture on it, I wanna see Tweety Bird on it, Garfield, it was old,” Colvin said.

He said his motivation for killing is “Pleasure.”

He believes he murdered between 47-52 women, normally prostitutes. He sits in prison convicted of 7 murders.

He would use plastic bags and duct tape.

“Disposals only in the wee hours of the morning. When it gets dark when you’re in isolated places,” Colvin said.

He described the woman who he allegedly killed in the LaSalle/Peru area as a white female who had dirty blonde hair.

“She had it combed over above her right eye, because her eye was black. It wasn’t me,” Colvin said. “If you’re standing in front of the truck wash, it’s on the other side of the road. There’s a ditch between the truck was and the road. Other side of the road, there’s no ditch. It’s just straight woods where you could walk in.”

“At least 30-40 (feet). I had time because it was fall, it was rainy, miserable. It was during a weekday when traffic was probably none,” Colvin added he was wearing gloves the night of the murder.

Colvin said he committed the crimes around 2004-2005.

“Are you remorseful for your crimes?” Chalmers asked.

“Hell no, remorse is for suckers!”

Former FBI Agent Mike Harrigan spoke with Chalmers about investigating serial killers who are truck drivers.

“Why is it hard to catch a long-haul trucker serial killer? Why are the prostitutes so vulnerable?” Chalmers asked.

“Prostitution is inherently dangerous. Serial killers traditionally go after prostitutes because that’s the only victim that’ll willingly get into a stranger’s car and go to a secluded area,” Harrigan said. “One of the characteristics of these cases that makes it so hard is the nature of the interstate highway system.”

Harrigan said usually investigators can close a cold case if the killer confesses, or if they are able to link physical evidence from the victim to the offender.

Colvin was raised in Akron, Ohio. He said he first began wanting to kill people when he was 14-years-old. His first murder was when he was around 23-years-old.

“I was driving the truck, picked up a woman in New Jersey. She wanted me to take a detour, I told her I couldn’t. She gave me some lip, and I just strangled her,” Colvin said.

Colvin is now in the Lebanon Correctional Institution in Ohio.

On the podcast, he told Chalmers he now has COVID-19.

“I’m sitting here dying in that mother ****ing box last night. They put me in the sweat box, I’ve been up all night. I couldn’t sleep. Vultures everywhere!” Colvin said. “No sheets, nothing! No water, no food. Nothing!” I just need someone to call medical and raise pure hell! Because they done killed me last night! I was up all night. I have that COVID-19, I can’t breathe, I’m getting the runaround!”

Colvin said he’s diabetic and was feeling numbness in his fingers.

The LaSalle County Coroner said the investigation will all be done by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.

Illinois State Police told WMBD they are not involved in this investigation.

LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office did not return any of WMBD’s calls on Thursday for comment.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan was live at the scene Thursday.