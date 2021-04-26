Several homes, cars hit by gunfire in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several homes and cars were hit by gunfire in Darlington County, according to incident reports obtained Monday by News13.

Deputies were called at about midnight April 17 for complaints of homes and cars that were hit by gunfire, according to the report. A homeowner returned home to find bullets had hit their home after someone had been threatening to shoot up homes all week.

Other people told deputies they heard gunshots and after the shooting stopped, he went outside and saw his car had been hit. Several other vehicles had also been hit, according to the report.

A shotgun shell was found inside a home on a kitchen table and a black mask was found in the roadway, according to deputies. At least 10 other shell casings were found.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information was immediately available.

There have been several recent shootings in the area of Hunter Drive, according to shooting data compiled by News13. Hunter Drive is in the area near Southside Early Childhood Center. Earlier in April, a person was shot and killed in the same area.