Several shot in New Year’s celebration at West Virginia hookah bar

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK/WBTW) — Several people have been shot during a New Year’s celebration in West Virginia.

News13’s sister station WOWK reports that Huntington Police Interim Chief Ray Cornwell said four to five people were shot early Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Kulture Hookah bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.

Police on scene say around 50 people were inside the bar when they arrived on scene. At least one person is in surgery.

Cornwell said the victims were inside the bar when they were shot, but police are unsure if the shots came from inside or outside the bar.

According to police, a trail of blood is visible from the front door all the way to the back of the bar.

At least 8 shell casings have been found by police directly outside the bar and at least 5 shell casings were found in the parking lot across the street.

According to Cornwell, an entertainer was at the bar at the time of the shooting and had personal security with them.

