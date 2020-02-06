‘She had blood all over her face’: Witnesses react as NC stabbing suspect walks into gas station following crime

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police have obtained arrest warrants for Rebecca Nelson, 38, of Raleigh after authorities said she stabbed three people at a Wake Forest home on Tuesday evening, killing one person and injuring two others.

Authorities said Nelson stabbed Terry Carter, his wife Susan, and Suzanne Nelson, at a home in the 1100 block of Fairway Villas Drive in Wake Forest.

According to a 911 call, Carter was stabbed in the heart and died from his injuries.

Neighbors said Carter was president of the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association and he was an active member of Wake Forest Baptist Church.

“Everybody’s in shock and saying the same thing, they’re going to miss him because he was so active. He was our everything,” said neighbor Donna Walsh.

There is no word on the condition of Suzanne Nelson and Susan Carter.

According to the 911 call, Nelson got away in a black Cadillac.

About 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, Nelson walked into the Popp Shoppe gas station near Highway 70 and Buckhorn Road in Mebane, which is more than an hour away from where the crime happened.

In surveillance video obtained by CBS 17, you see Nelson walk inside and police said she told the store clerk that she was the one who had been stabbed.

Robert Herman was at the gas station on Tuesday night when Nelson walked in.

“It was kind of odd for someone to walk in who had blood all over her face,” Herman said. “She went back outside and sat in her car and the cashier went back out there to talk to her. When the cashier came back in, she said she [Nelson] was going to kill herself.”

When Orange County Sheriff deputies arrived, they discovered Nelson had no injuries and the blood on her was not hers.

Nelson was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill to get checked out.

Wake Forest authorities said upon her release from the hospital, she will be charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

“It’s crazy,” Herman said. “What would possess someone to do that.”

LATEST HEADLINES: