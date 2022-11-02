ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested for first degree murder in Robeson county. That is according to a post on Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ Facebook page.

Jordan Floyd was arrested in connection with the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67, of St. Pauls. Floyd is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The post goes on to say Robeson County deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, for a person being shot. Deputies found Caldwell dead inside the home.

The post says the shooting appears to be related to other weapon violations that happened in the St. Pauls area throughout the night.

Floyd is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. The post says more charges are likely.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.