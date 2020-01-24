Sheriff: Man shot dead after pointing gun at FL deputy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and killed one of two men who were allegedly pointing guns at his car.

The shooting happened around 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of 37th Street South and 22nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

(Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives say deputies had tried to stop a black Lexus after a driver made a traffic violation on U.S. 19 and Harn Boulevard in Clearwater, but the driver fled and continued south on the highway.

A Largo police officer tried to stop them on U.S. 19 near Whitney Road, but they turned east on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officers did not make a pursuit, but they used the car’s license plate to find the driver’s address on 36th Street South in St. Petersburg, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say Deputy Richard Curry was sent to stake out the house and an unknown man approached his car. Curry rolled down the window and identified himself as a deputy. He was wearing his uniform at the time, authorities said.

Deputies said the unknown man went back inside the home, then returned with a second man and an AR-15 and another gun.

The two men pointed their guns at Curry’s car and started walking toward the vehicle, according to deputies.

Curry, in fear for his life, exited the vehicle and opened fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said both men ran down an alley and one, 29-year-old Marquis Golden, was later found dead near the home.

The other man, 22-year-old Delvin Ford, was found hiding on a roof, holding a handgun. It’s unclear if he was injured.

Ford was taken into custody without incident.

Curry was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for deputy-involved shootings.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing with more charges pending.

