Sheriff, superintendent discuss bomb threats at Florence County schools after students arrested

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff William Barnes said on Friday afternoon more than twenty officers were used in the two school bomb threat incidents.

Barnes said it cost more than $8,000 for both incidents.

Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the students arrested in the incident will have expulsion for a year. He said it takes away from classwork and disrupts the classes.

UPDATE 11:45 A.M. SEPTEMBER 27:

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at West Florence High School where there has been a bomb threat reported.

Sheriff Billy Barnes will hold a press conference Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. regarding this threat and a previous threat to South Florence High School.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A juvenile is in custody after a threat to South Florence High School was posted on social media.

A juvenile girl is in custody following a threat to the school, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI received a tip and Chief Deputy Kirby was notified around 7 a.m. Friday.

Florence School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley told News13 he was notified by Florence police there was a threat posted on social media.

“We are currently locating students and school personnel in the gym. Law enforcement is in charge,” Dr. O’Malley said.

