Deputies: Couple in Robeson County dead after ‘murder-suicide’

LUMBERTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – A husband and wife are dead Sunday following what investigators call a “murder-suicide.”

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Robert Bessie Road just outside of Lumberton Sunday morning, according to Major Damien McLean.

That’s where he said they found the bodies of a husband, 66, and wife, 62. Major McLean said the man shot his wife before shooting himself.

The department’s homicide division is investigating this case. Count on News13 as more details emerge.