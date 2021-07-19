Shooting leaves Lumberton man in critical condition

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A shooting Sunday left a Lumberton man in critical condition, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
A 32-year-old man was shot at about 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Carol Arnette Street in Parkton, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim is in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.
There is no information about any possible suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
