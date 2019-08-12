Siblings assaulted in North Myrtle Beach restaurant parking lot, suspect arrested

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police have a suspect in custody after an assault in a restaurant parking lot.

According to a police report on August 6, a man and his sister were in the parking lot of the TGIF Restaurant at 500 North Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach. As the two were eating in their car a large SUV pulled up in front of them, a man and woman approached them with the man brandishing a knife.

The report says the man started shouting “where’s the money, where’s the money” and stabbed the cloth top of the siblings’ car and tore it open. The sister frantically gave him some money from her wallet. The suspects then went to the passengers’ side and the man started breaking the side view mirror and opening the door to the car. The female suspect shouted “you messed with the wrong people, you better have my bag”

The report goes on to say that the man pressed the knife to the brother’s side before taking the bag they said was theirs. He then cut the brother across the shin and stabbed at the radio several times, ripping it out and taking it with him.

Detectives were able to identify the man as Steve Santiago, who turned himself in on August 8. Santiago is charged with Malicious Injury to Personal Property and Second-Degree Assault and Battery.