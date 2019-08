CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The retrial of Sidney Moorer is set to begin the week of September 9, according to court documents.

Moorer faces kidnapping and conspiracy charges in connection to the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. His last trail in 2016 ended in a mistrial.

Elvis has never been found and is presumed dead. Moorer’s wife, Tammy is currently serving a 30-year sentence on the same charges. Sidney Moorer is serving a 10-year sentence for obstruction of justice in the Elvis case.