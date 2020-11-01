Six people shot during party at abandoned house outside Charleston early Sunday morning

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a shooting that happened at party in an abandoned house early Sunday morning.

Deputies say the shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m. in a vacant house on the 7800 block of White Point Road in Hollywood.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO, deputies confirmed that “six victims were injured by gunfire at the location, with their injuries ranging from non life-threatening to life-threatening.”

CCSO is working to determine whether reports of others hospitalized for gunshot wounds in the area are related:

“Deputies are working to determine their whereabouts at the time of their injuries,” said Capt. Antonio.

CCSO has yet to identify the shooter(s).

Information is limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

We will provide updates as more details become available.

