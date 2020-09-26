SLED arrest Bamberg County Council Chairman on sex crimes

BAMBERG COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested Kerry Trent Kinard on multiple violations on Friday.

Kinard, 49, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, assault and battery first degree, and two counts of dissemination of obscene material, according to the report.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department.

Kinard was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

