MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED.

The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were in Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties. There were 561 murders in the state in 2020.

The report also showed that Dillon, Darlington, Marlboro and Florence counties were in the top five for violent crime in 2021.

Horry (30), Darlington (23) and Florence (22) had the most murders in 2021, followed by Marlboro (9), Marion (8) and Dillon (7), according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division report.

The report also showed the number of murders in each county by jurisdiction.

Among the 30 murders in Horry County, a majority were handled by the Horry County Police Department, which had 16. Myrtle Beach police handled nine, the Conway and Loris police departments had two each, and North Myrtle Beach police one.

In Darlington County, the sheriff’s office handled 17 of the county’s 23 murders, while Darlington police handled four and Hartsville police handled two.

In Florence County, the sheriff’s office handled 13 of the county’s 22 murders. Florence police had five Lake City police three and Johnsonville police one.

In Dillon County, the sheriff’s office handled six cases and Dillon police handled the only other one.

In Marion County, the sheriff’s office handled eight cases, while Mullins police handled one.

In Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office handled all nine cases.

Elsewhere in the state, Charleston County recorded the most murders with 68, the report said. Abbeville and Williamsburg counties did not have any murders in 2021.

Overall, the murder rate in South Carolina in 2021 was at its highest level since 1991, the report said.

The report also tracked the percentage of murder cases cleared in each county. Here are the numbers for counties in the News13 viewing area.

Darlington County — 91%

Marion County — 88%

Marlboro County — 67%

Horry County — 73%

Dillon County — 57%

Florence County — 55%

Meanwhile, seven of South Carolina’s 46 counties cleared 100% of their murder cases in 2021. Those counties are listed below along with the number of cases:

Sumter County — 13

Laurens County — 7

Fairfield County 6

Lancaster County 4

Chester County 3

Allendale County 2

Pickens County 2

According to the report, clearance indicates an arrest has been made and that an offender has been charged and turned over to the court for further prosecution.

The full Crime in South Carolina 2021 report is available on SLED’s website.