Sobriety checkpoints set for Florence, Marion counties in November

The Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints at various locations in Florence and Marion Counties during the month of November.

The focus of the operations is the detection of impaired drivers and the prevention of motor vehicle accidents.

The Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network consists of all law enforcement agencies in Florence and Marion Counties, the Twelfth Circuit Solicitor’s Office South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Constables, and is sponsored through the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

For the eighth year in a row, Florence County Sheriff’s Office is the host agency for LEN Operations.