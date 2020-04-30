“Some homes are not shelters but places of horror”; Man facing 16 charges after alleged tire iron attack on woman, DSS worker

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A man is facing 16 charges for an alleged domestic violence incident and tire iron attack involving a Department of Social Services (DSS) worker, his child and the child’s mother.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 that Logan McMillian, 19, intentionally struck the vehicle of the DSS employee with his vehicle following a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his child on Tuesday. Investigators say the employee was taking the woman and their child away from the scene.

Investigators say the woman was the victim of the earlier domestic violent incident. While she and her ten-month-old child were in the vehicle of the DSS employee, McMillian allegedly crashed into the vehicle, grabbed a tire iron and began “repeatedly beating the front windshield on the passenger’s side”, where the woman was seated.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office says McMillian verbally threatened both the employee and woman. All three people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Deputies say McMillian fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. A search for him came up empty. Later that night, McMillian surrendered to deputies at his home in Red Springs.

Here are McMillian’s charges:

Assault on a Government Employee

Assault on a Female (4)

Assault on a Child Under 12

Battery of Unborn Child

Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Employee

Assault with a Deadly Weapon (3)

Contributing to the Abuse of a Minor

Communicating a Threat (2)

Obstruction of Justice

Injury to Personal Property

At his first court appearances, Judge Brooke Clark set McMillian’s bond for an initial Assault on a Female charge at $10,000 cash. He was placed under additional bonds of $100,000 secured and $25,000 cash for these charges.

Logan McMillian (Source: Robeson County Detention Center)

“Domestic Violence is especially heinous and rips at the fabric of the family bonds,” Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott said in a statement. “During this pandemic and Shelter in Place orders, we are aware that some homes are not shelters but places of horror. Because of this I want to be clear, we have not and will not tolerate Domestic Violence in our county. We will not tolerate violence against any citizen but especially cases involving domestic violence and violence against county employees who are simply trying to do their job.”

“Our officers experience this every day,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “They expect resistance in performing their duties. In some cases, that resistance becomes physical violence against officers. This is what we deal with every day. But, an employee of DSS should not have to experience this type of violence, let alone even expect it.”

McMillian’s next court date is scheduled for June 25 in District Court.