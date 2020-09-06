South Carolina deputy shot responding to domestic call

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a South Carolina deputy was shot while responding to a domestic call between a husband and wife Saturday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says the husband barricaded himself inside the home and was taken into custody early Sunday.

The wounded deputy was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body and has returned home.

The sheriff’s department did not identify the suspected shooter.

A spokesperson says the wife involved in the domestic complaint is safe after she went to a neighbor’s home and called 911.

