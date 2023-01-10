FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities are investigating after a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street, troopers said.
Troopers have not been able to provide a make and model for the vehicle but said it should have damage to the passenger-side headlight area.
The highway patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is still investigating. No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the highway patrol at 843-661-4705 or 800-768-1505 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).
