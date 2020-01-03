St. Pauls man dies over a week after being shot on Christmas

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A man who had been shot during a robbery on Christmas in Robeson County has died.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Gilchrist, 54, of St. Pauls was found with a gunshot wound after deputies responded to a robbery at 593 Avery Road. Gilchrist was taken to the hospital for treatment, the Sheriff’s Office says he died on January 3, from his injuries.

Robeson County Criminal Investigations and Homicide Divisions are investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.