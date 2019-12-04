Stopping porch pirates from pilfering packages

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – It is that time of year again when porch pirates are out looking for packages to snatch.

In one case a porch pirate’s plot was thwarted by an alert delivery driver. The homeowner’s doorbell camera recorded the package pilferer walking up to the home, taking a box from the porch and quickly running off. The delivery driver noticed the strange activity and called 911.

Police are still searching for thieves, but officers in Greenville NC are taking a different approach.

Our sister station WNCT reports that police are adding GPS tracking devices to boxes designed to look like packages. The boxes have been placed on doorsteps around the area and if someone steals one, officers receive an alert and send someone out to catch the thief.

“This is not a gotcha program, we wouldn’t be Advertising this if we wanted to get everybody, our goal is to keep it from happening in the first place,” said Kristen Hunter, spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department.

There are things you can do to protect your packages from porch pirates. Consider having packages delivered to your community’s management office or have them delivered to your job or office. You can also require a signature for delivery for packages or invest in a doorbell camera or home video surveillance system.