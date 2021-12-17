Student stabbed multiple times with scissors after fight at Robeson County school

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A student was stabbed multiple times with scissors after a fight Thursday at Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke, according to Dr. Gordon Burnette with the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Two students had a confrontation in the morning and later in the afternoon while waiting to be picked up from school, the students got into a physical fight, Burnette said. One student pulled out scissors and stabbed the other student multiple times in the back and shoulder.

The student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital. Burnette said he doesn’t know the extent of the student’s injuries, but said the student is expected to survive.

The student who stabbed the other student was taken to the juvenile detention center in Cumberland County, Burnette said. That student will face disciplinary action from the school district.

No other information was provided about the incident.