Suspect apprehended after chase through Florence and Darlington Counties

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A suspect has been apprehended after a chase that led deputies through Florence County and into Darlington Counties before ending in Florence County.

According to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, the chase started when deputies attempted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. The driver, identified as Douglas Lovelace, pulled into the Five Star Nissan dealership on North Cashua drive but refused to stop. Deputies blocked off the entrances but Lovelace crashed through one of the dealership’s cars to get out of the dealership.

Kirby says the chase then went along Hoffmeyer Road and into Darlington County before returning back into Florence County. Lovelace then crashed in a field off of Ebeneezer Road. Lovelace was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries. Kirby says Lovelace is expected to be charged with Failure to stop for blue lights and other possible charges.

No deputies were injured during the chase.