Suspect arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and breaking a vase on her head

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have made an arrest following a domestic violence call in the Murrells Inlet area.

According to an incident report, officers have arrested Roland Boucher Jr. in connection to a domestic violence call on Monday on Harbor Bay Drive.

According to the report, officers found the victim huddled over, holding her head with a towel and her shirt was soaked in blood. The victim told police she and Boucher got into an argument that escalated into physical violence.

In the report, officers note that she had cuts and bruises all over her arms and head. The victim told the police Boucher threatened to kill her while pointing a gun at her and broke a vase over her head causing her to go unconscious. When she awoke she told police she stumbled through the house leaving a trail of blood as she went to the neighbors to call 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Boucher is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He is currently out on a $2,500 bond.